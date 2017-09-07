Nascar Driver Appearances In Richmond this Weekend!

Are you going to the Richmond races this weekend? I always like to share this list anytime I see drivers doing appearances.

Brendan Gaughan is scheduled to appear at the Team Chevy stage at Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 8 at 12:45 PM.

Daniel Hemric is scheduled to appear at the Team Chevy stage at Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 8 at 1:30 PM.

NXS drivers are scheduled to appear at an autograph session at Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 8 at 1:45 PM.

Wristband distribution will take place at the Virginia529 Midway Display from 10:00 – 10:55 AM.

Elliott Sadler is scheduled to appear at the XFINITY Zone at Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 8 at 2:30 PM.

Gray Gaulding is scheduled to appear at the Sweet Frog in Ashland, VA onFriday, September 8 at 7:00 PM. It is located at 10040 Sliding Hill Rd.

Landon Cassill is scheduled to appear at the Ford Performance display at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 9 at 4:30 PM.

Ty Dillon is scheduled to appear at the Team Chevy stage at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 9 at 5:00 PM.

Source is from ESPN’s Jayski.

NOTE: All appearances are tentative and subject to change. Please be sure to verify appearance in advance if you are driving a long distance.