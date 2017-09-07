Nascar Driver Appearances In Richmond this Weekend!
By Bonnie Miller
|
Sep 7, 2017 @ 11:10 AM

Are you going to the Richmond races this weekend?  I always like to share this list anytime I see drivers doing appearances.

Brendan Gaughan is scheduled to appear at the Team Chevy stage at Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 8 at 12:45 PM.

Daniel Hemric is scheduled to appear at the Team Chevy stage at Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 8 at 1:30 PM.

NXS drivers are scheduled to appear at an autograph session at Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 8 at 1:45 PM.
Wristband distribution will take place at the Virginia529 Midway Display from 10:00 – 10:55 AM.

Elliott Sadler is scheduled to appear at the XFINITY Zone at Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 8 at 2:30 PM.

Gray Gaulding is scheduled to appear at the Sweet Frog in Ashland, VA onFriday, September 8 at 7:00 PM. It is located at 10040 Sliding Hill Rd.

Landon Cassill is scheduled to appear at the Ford Performance display at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 9 at 4:30 PM.

Ty Dillon is scheduled to appear at the Team Chevy stage at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 9 at 5:00 PM.

Source is from ESPN’s Jayski.

NOTE:  All appearances are tentative and subject to change. Please be sure to verify appearance in advance if you are driving a long distance.

Related Content

Nascar Driver Appearances in Richmond
Metro Richmond Zoo
Lewis Ginter Botantical Gardens
Calling all Nashville Fans…
Meet Nascar Drivers
Have you seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 yet?