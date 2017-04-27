Nascar Driver Appearances in Richmond

Are you going to the Richmond races this weekend? I always like to share this list anytime I see drivers doing appearances.

Elliott Sadler is scheduled to appear at the XFINITY store in Midlothian, VA on Thursday, April 27 at 5:00 PM. It is located at 13724 Hull Street Rd. Midlothian, VA

AJ Allmendinger is scheduled to appear at the Kroger in the Richmond, VA on Thursday, April 27. Allmendinger will attend the Fan Fest at Kroger, located within the Ridge Shopping Center at 1510 Eastridge Rd. The event runs from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

Austin Dillon is scheduled to appear at the Track Walk at Richmond Intl Raceway on Sunday, April 30. From 10:00 AM to noon all Toyota Owners 400 ticket holders can walk the track, sign the start/finish line, and meet Dillon.

Displays will also include the Richmond Pace Car, No. 19 JGR NASCAR XFINITY Series Hauler,

NASCAR Air Titans and others.

Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Gray Gaulding are scheduled to appear at the Kids Autograph Session at the Richmond International Raceway on Sunday, April 30 from 10:30 to 11:00 AM. . The event will take place in the Virginia529 Kids Zone located off of the Commonwealth Mall.

To gain access to the autograph session, kids must have a wristband. Wristbands will be distributed at the Virginia529 Midway display beginning at 8:30 AM on Sunday, April 30. A limited number of wristbands are available for kids 12 & younger who also have a ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400.

Chase Elliott is scheduled to appear in a fan Q&A for college students at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday, April 30. The “Chase U” ticket package is available to all college students with a valid student ID, and includes a grandstand ticket and access to the exclusive Chase U pre-race party. To purchase this package or for more information, visit rir.com/chaseu

Source is from ESPN’s Jayski.

NOTE: All appearances are tentative and subject to change. Please be sure to verify appearance in advance if you are driving a long distance.