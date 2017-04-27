It’s National Volunteer Week and local volunteers are very important to our community. I wanted to spotlight one particular individual that was brought to my attention. Brian Kersellius, who’s a Mountain View High School junior from Stafford. Brian is a volunteer with the Rappahannock United Way. Thank you for all your volunteering Brian. 🙂

Last year alone, more than 1,400 individuals volunteered over 9,000 hours through Rappahannock United Way. This provided a dollar value of community service worth over $200,000 to improve people’s lives. The Rappahannock United Way depends on Volunteers like Brian.

Volunteer experiences included Education-related activities such as reading to school children, income-related activities such as preparing tax returns and providing financial coaching, and health-related activities such as creating meal kits for local families.

Want to be a volunteer? Go to RappahannockUnitedWay.org and click the “volunteer” tab to learn more.