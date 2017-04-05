Today is: National Walking Day. There’s a day for everything right? 🙂

The American Heart Association sponsors this day to remind people about the health benefits of taking a walk. Wear your sneakers (or take them with you) to work, and at some point in the day, you are encouraged to take a 30-minute walk.

Here are some great ways to make that 30-minutes more enjoyable:

Wear comfortable clothes. (Which reminds me…I need to buy new sneakers)

Take a friend to pass the time.

Make sure to stretch those muscles.

Dring plenty of water.

Move your arms, too.

Make sure you have good posture.

Be sure to use #NationalWalkingDay to post on social media of your walk. I got my walk in this morning before I left for work. 🙂