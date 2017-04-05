National Walking Day

By Bonnie Miller
Apr 5, 1:00 PM

Today is:  National Walking Day.  There’s a day for everything right?  🙂

The American Heart Association sponsors this day to remind people about the health benefits of taking a walk.  Wear your sneakers (or take them with you) to work, and at some point in the day, you are encouraged to take a 30-minute walk.

Here are some great ways to make that 30-minutes more enjoyable:

  • Wear comfortable clothes.  (Which reminds me…I need to buy new sneakers)
  • Take a friend to pass the time.
  • Make sure to stretch those muscles.
  • Dring plenty of water.
  • Move your arms, too.
  • Make sure you have good posture.

Be sure to use #NationalWalkingDay to post on social media of your walk.  I got my walk in this morning before I left for work.  🙂

