Never Forget- 9/11

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 16 years since the September 11th attacks on the United States of America. It was a tragic day for our country.

On this Patriot Day we remember and honor those who lost their lives on this horrific day and to those men and women who sacrificed their lives trying to save and find victims.

We will never forget.

8:46 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash American Airlines Flight 11 into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower (1 WTC).

9:03 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash United Airlines Flight 175 into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower (2 WTC).

9:37 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, near Washington, D.C.

9:59 a.m.: The South Tower (2 WTC) collapses.

10:03 a.m.: After learning of the other attacks, passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 launch a counterattack on hijackers aboard their plane to try to seize control of the aircraft. In response, the hijackers crash the plane into an empty field near Shanksville, Pa.

10:28 a.m.: The North Tower (1 WTC) collapses. The 16-acre World Trade Center site is in ruins, with collateral damage affecting all adjacent properties and streets. A rescue and recovery effort begins immediately.

I have not been to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York but it is on my list of places to visit and pay my respects.