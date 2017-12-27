My New Hobby For The New Year…

Do you have a new hobby you’re going to pick up in 2018? I think I do. I’m not going to try and be a pro or semi-pro photographer (too lazy for that), I just want to take pics of wildlife behind the house. We back to a lake and I’ve been saying for 2.5 years that I should be taking pics. I never did.

Well…Holly got me a really nice camera for Christmas and this was my first pic. Caught this gull at sunset over the lake from off back deck. If you look close you’ll see he has some food in his mouth.

I think I will probably obsess for a while and grab the camera every time I see something move out back.