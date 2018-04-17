Not a typical Friday night…

It was a crazy Friday night. My husband went to pick up some ice cream and when he went to leave, 5 little baby Canadian geese were in front of our house in the road. They were scared and confused. We knew where the parents were because they come to same spot every year and hatch babies. We walked the little babies to the parents. Some of the neighbors saw us and even joined.

When you watch the video make sure to have the sound on. The parents were so happy to have their babies back. I think the parents knew we were helping them.

So cute!!!! I hope this made you smile. 🙂

See some of the walk…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0b91g-XGfN0&feature=youtu.be