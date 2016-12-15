The Office Christmas Party Must See! Tis the season of duets. Watch as Neil Diamond and James Corden update the Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline” with lyrics about the office Christmas party that got out of hand. Related Content Take me out to the ballgame! Would you eat this? The Dillard Alarm Company loves PaPa John’s ... A Game Like You Have Never Played Before. Steve and Jessica are gabbing about your favorite ... A very awkward “Would You Rather!” Hey this is Jessica asking for your help. You leav... Comments Comments
Comments