My niece turned FOUR on May 3rd. This past Saturday, was Ellie’s birthday party. It was space themed. She wants to be an astronaut.

My husband and I got Ellie her own piece of land on the Moon. We put the deed in a frame. We also made a cute picture of Ellie on the moon. 🙂

The decorations were awesome. Check out this huge cardboard shuttle!

Astronaut cookies…

NASA would be proud. 🙂

Goody bags for the kids.

Ellie loved her party. Everyone had a great time.