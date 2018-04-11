Parmalee – Hotdamalama (Audio) By Bonnie Miller | Apr 11, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Parmalee has released new music. Their new song is called “Hotdamalama”. Go ahead and listen and let me know what you think. audiocountrycountry musicgive it a listenhotdamalamalove it or hate itnew countrynew musicparmaleewflswhat do you think RELATED CONTENT Happy Birthday Buttercup Fluffy Butt Sammi the Chicken (Video and Adorable Pictures) Old Dominion – Hotel Key (Audio) Dan + Shay – Tequila (Live + Acoustic- VIDEO) Meet My Chicken Monday Spring Arts & Crafts Faire this weekend!