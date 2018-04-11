Parmalee – Hotdamalama (Audio)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Parmalee has released new music.  Their new song is called “Hotdamalama”.

Go ahead and listen and let me know what you think.

RELATED CONTENT

Happy Birthday Buttercup Fluffy Butt Sammi the Chicken (Video and Adorable Pictures) Old Dominion – Hotel Key (Audio) Dan + Shay – Tequila (Live + Acoustic- VIDEO) Meet My Chicken Monday Spring Arts & Crafts Faire this weekend!