Passes for the 4th annual Dino-Walk Available NOW…

Two years ago, I went with my sister, brother-in-law and niece to the 2nd Annual Dino-Walk in Culpeper.

Good news…Passes for the 4th annual Dino-Walk event at Luck Stone Quarry are available beginning today. (March 12th at 10am)

Just stop by or call the Museum of Culpeper History (540) 829-1749 to obtain your passes.

This years Dino-Walk will be held on Saturday, July 14th with hour-long tours commencing at 9:00am, 10:00am, 11:00am, and 12:00pm at the Luck Stone Quarry. Passes are $20 per vehicle, with no limit on the number of vehicle occupants! Be sure to get yours today as this event does sell out!

If you or your kids love dinosaurs you will love this wonderful family event.