Pippi’s First Egg…

Pippi is officially a hen. She’s 27 weeks old. She laid her very first egg yesterday afternoon. How EGG-citing!! 🙂

The egg is greenish just like her mom’s egg. Silly girl sang her egg song then went in the coop and laid her egg. Then after Pippi laid her egg, Buttercup (her mom) sang the egg song with much excitement. 🐓 💜 🐓

Pippi is the little yellow chick in the picture below. She hatched with her brother Toby back on July 30th.

Here’s some baby pics of Pippi. (Don’t tell her you saw these…she would be so embarrassed) 🙂

She was just such a cute fluffy little thing.

One of my favorite pictures. I love the looks on Buttercup’s and Toby’s faces. haha

Yay Pippi!!! I’m a proud chicken mama or in this case chicken grandma. haha