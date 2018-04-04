Please join our World Health Day and save a child! Thank you!

•Today is World Health Day so here at 93.3 WFLS – along with our colleagues at
Alpha Media Stations around the country we are attempting to do something never
done before: Cure one million children in one day.
• We are raising money to cure children of parasites which
threaten children living in developing countries causing
blindness, malnutrition, disease, and even death.
• Through World Concern 44 cents will provide a dose of medicine
that will cure one child of parasites.
• For every $44 you give …
○ 100 children will be cured of parasites.
○ They’ll receive access to clean water.
○ Sanitation systems and latrines will be installed.
• Call now and cure as many kids as you can …
○ $44 will cure 100 kids and keep them cured
○ $88 will cure 200 kids and keep them cured
○ $132 will cure 300 kids and keep them cured
○ $220 will cure 500 kids and keep them cured
○ $440 will cure 1000 kids and keep them cured
○ $880 will cure 2000 kids and keep them cured
○ $2,220 will cure 5000 kids and keep them cured
Have your credit or debit card ready when you call 888-544-5448
or give online by clicking here. Thanks for your gift!