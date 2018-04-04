Please join our World Health Day and save a child! Thank you!

•Today is World Health Day so here at 93.3 WFLS – along with our colleagues at

Alpha Media Stations around the country we are attempting to do something never

done before: Cure one million children in one day.

• We are raising money to cure children of parasites which

threaten children living in developing countries causing

blindness, malnutrition, disease, and even death.

• Through World Concern 44 cents will provide a dose of medicine

that will cure one child of parasites.

• For every $44 you give …

○ 100 children will be cured of parasites.

○ They’ll receive access to clean water.

○ Sanitation systems and latrines will be installed.

• Call now and cure as many kids as you can …

○ $44 will cure 100 kids and keep them cured

○ $88 will cure 200 kids and keep them cured

○ $132 will cure 300 kids and keep them cured

○ $220 will cure 500 kids and keep them cured

○ $440 will cure 1000 kids and keep them cured

○ $880 will cure 2000 kids and keep them cured

○ $2,220 will cure 5000 kids and keep them cured

Have your credit or debit card ready when you call 888-544-5448

or give online by clicking here. Thanks for your gift!