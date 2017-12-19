Please welcome…
By Bonnie Miller
|
Dec 19, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

It’s a BOY…

My sister had a baby boy last Tuesday!!!!  His name is Edris.  My niece, Ellie is so happy she got a baby brother and is being such a good helper.

Everyone is doing really good.  I can’t wait to go see Edris and Ellie again.

