Please welcome… By Bonnie Miller | Dec 19, 2017 @ 12:00 PM It’s a BOY… My sister had a baby boy last Tuesday!!!! His name is Edris. My niece, Ellie is so happy she got a baby brother and is being such a good helper. Everyone is doing really good. I can’t wait to go see Edris and Ellie again. babyedrisnephewnewbornplease welcomeso cute Related Content Fluffy Baby Chick Say hello to my new… Thompson Square: T3 Home Movie – You Make It... In case you missed it… Thompson Square: T3 Home Movie – You Make It...