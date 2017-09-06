Pretty Kitty…

I did some organizing in the basement over the weekend.

One wall in my basement is a green screen. My husband is a part time photographer. He uses the green screen for head shots for clients.

Tyrion sure does know how to pose for the camera. It’s in his blood line with his parents both being show cats so I guess he knows it. 🙂

I had to get some pictures of Tyrion sitting on the stool. He looked so pretty and fluffy sitting there. haha

At one point I looked up and noticed not only was the the cat watching me organize but I was also being stalked by Grace the Chicken. 🙂