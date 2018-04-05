Prom-Posal with Baby Chicks?

Thank you so much to Mel who’s on a Chicken Facebook page that I follow for letting me tell this story and share pictures with you.

Mel’s daughter got a prom-posal this past weekend and I just had to share it with you. It’s so cute!!!

The sign says “Will you go to prom with me? Don’t chicken out.”

And the young man brought her daughter 4 baby chicks!!

This young man is a keeper in my book. He definitely knows how to win the hearts of a chicken loving family! 🙂

I wonder if the young couple will be taking the baby chicks to prom? They can be put in a little tutus. hahahaha

*Pictures used with permission*