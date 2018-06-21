Propane Refills for $7.99

You might have heard a Southern States commercial that’s been airing on WFLS.

I’ve been getting several phone calls or messages about this offer and I wanted to pass this info onto you.

Stop by for a propane cylinder fill- 3 days only- today (June 21st), tomorrow (June 22nd) and Saturday (June 23rd) from 8am-11am.

Propane refills are just $7.99. (Amazing right?)

These propane refills are only happening at the Manassas and Richmond locations of Southern States.

*You might want to call ahead to your store to double check with them that they are having the propane special.