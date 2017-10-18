“Rats,” “Egads,” “Snickerdoodle,” “Oh Ship.” What do they mean? By Jessica Cash | Oct 18, 2017 @ 7:53 AM Wow, it’s been an entire morning of words that you use, or your parents use as a substitute for swear words. Steve never, ever heard his dad swear. His word was “Rats!” What is your word? Related Content Look who got free PaPa John’s Pizza! Steve falls in love with a wrecker! Can you hear the difference between cold and hot w... Jason Aldean vs. Mayweather/McGregor? It’s Jason Aldean week! Win at 7:10 am tomo... Is “You Have Wise Eyes” a compliment?