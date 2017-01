Nitendo or Sega? Well…I’m an old school Sega player. When I was growing up I had Sega Master, Sega Genesis and Sega Game Gear.

Have you heard of Retropies? It’s a tiny little computer that holds games. You can literally play all the classic Sega or Nitendo games you want and more.

This past weekend, I played a few of my favorite games. Like Sonic, Quartet, Altered Beast, Penguin Land etc. One of my favorite games was Cloud Master.

Here I am playing Cloud Master. So fun! 🙂