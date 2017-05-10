I came across a Facebook group that was all about rocks. These aren’t no ordinary rocks. These are special rocks that have been hand painted and are hidden for you to find. Wouldn’t this bring a smile to your face?

I spoke with the creator of the Spotsy Rocks! Facebook page. Her name is Kathy. Kathy says the sole purpose of the group is to spread smiles and joy around Spotsylvania County! When you find a rock you can share on the Facebook page showing a picture of the rock and sharing where you found it. You may keep the rock or re-hide it! It’s totally up to you. You can also paint some of your own to hide for others to find.

Aren’t they fun? Search Facebook for rock groups near you so you can help spread some cheer to others. I haven’t done this yet but I plan to. Maybe I could paint the WFLS logo and hide them for you to find. 🙂

*Pictures used with permission from owner, Kathy*