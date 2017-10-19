Roo Update…

Back at the beginning of the month one of the baby chicks started crowing at 9 weeks old. I had to get rid of him. 🙁 I had many people who were interested in him. Thank you so much!! I’m so thankful that Ellen took him to her farm out in Orange. I’ve been getting e-mails asking how he’s doing.

Ellen gave me an update on the little guy a few days ago. She said he’s doing really well and gets along with everyone. He will be 12 weeks old this Sunday. He’s pictured with a hen. Ellen said he crows every morning. haha

What do you think Ellen should name him?

I thought Toby (for Toby Keith) would be a cute name. Or maybe even Paisley (for Brad Paisley).

Here’s a picture of his sister. (Pretty sure she’s a she). We’ve named her Pippi. (For Pippi Longstocking)