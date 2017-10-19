Roo Update…
By Bonnie Miller
|
Oct 19, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

Back at the beginning of the month one of the baby chicks started crowing at 9 weeks old.  I had to get rid of him.  🙁  I had many people who were interested in him.  Thank you so much!!  I’m so thankful that Ellen took him to her farm out in Orange.  I’ve been getting e-mails asking how he’s doing.

Ellen gave me an update on the little guy a few days ago.  She said he’s doing really well and gets along with everyone.  He will be 12 weeks old this Sunday.  He’s pictured with a hen.  Ellen said he crows every morning.  haha

What do you think Ellen should name him?

I thought Toby (for Toby Keith) would be a cute name.  Or maybe even Paisley (for Brad Paisley).

Here’s a picture of his sister.  (Pretty sure she’s a she).  We’ve named her Pippi.  (For Pippi Longstocking)

 

Related Content

Chicken Cookies
Meet My Chicken Monday
Guess what?
Fluffy Baby Chick
Happy Fluffy “Noodle” Butt Friday
International Respect for Chickens Day