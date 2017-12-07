Are you looking for something fun to do with little ones? Did you ever want to make Salt Dough Ornaments? I found a great recipe from Funky Chicken. (If you love chickens you need to follow Funky Chicken. He and his friends just melt my heart with their stories).

How to make Salt Dough:

Mix one cup of flour, 1/2 cup of water, and 1/2 cup of salt in a bowl until dough forms. It will be like playdoh.

Make shapes with cookie cutters and place on a baking sheet. (I put foil down first)

Bake for 2-2 1/2 hours on 250. It’s that easy!

I wanted to get my chickens to put their prints in the ornament but they have big feet so it didn’t work out. I’m going to do this again but make bigger ornaments so I have room to get a foot print. haha

I did manage to make a little ornament for Tyrion’s paw print.