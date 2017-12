Sam Hunt sings a cover of “This Land is Your Land”. It gave me the chills. I love it!

Give it a listen and let me know what you think.

According to IMDB…The movie- ‘Bright’ is set in a world where mystical creatures live side by side with humans. A human cop is forced to work with an Orc to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for. It stars Will Smith among many others.