Sammi the Chicken (Video and Adorable Pictures)

With everything bad in the world it’s always nice to come across a heartwarming story.

I saw an article yesterday here about Sammi the Chicken. I instantly fell in love with her. She’s a very unique chicken because she gets to travel and she loves the beach.

Here’s Sammi with her owner, Dave.

Here’s Sammi’s first trip to the beach…

I don’t think it can get any more adorable than that. <3

Sammi really loves the water.

She also loves putting her feet in the sand.

Here’s some more of my favorite photos of Sammi.

Such a pretty girl. And yes, she lays eggs. Happy chickens will and she’s a very happy chicken.

Anyone who runs into Sammi has to get their photo with her. So cute!!

Follow Sammi Chicken on Instagram.

*Photos used with permission from Sammi’s owner, Dave Cox*