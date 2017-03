Ever think, “What in the world were you thinking child?!”

My son is eight. Eight! And drew a mustache and goatee on himself last night when he was supposed to be upstairs going to sleep.

#Farmboy discovered it this morning… about 20 minutes before the bus was supposed to pick him up for school. Luckily for him, the maker washed off.

However, if it HADN’T… would you have sent your kid to school? Marker’d mustache and all?