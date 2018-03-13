Scotty McCreery – This Is It (Audio) By Bonnie Miller | Mar 13, 2018 @ 12:00 PM Give this one a listen. It’s the new single from Scotty McCreery’s upcoming album, Season Change which it out this Friday. The song is about his engagement to his soon-to-be-wife, Gabi Dugal. What do you think? audiogive it a listennew musicscotty mccreeryseason change albumthis is itwhat do you think RELATED CONTENT Luke Bryan: “Hooked On It”- Late Night with Seth Meyers (Video) Passes for the 4th annual Dino-Walk Available NOW… Meet My Chicken Monday Vote for Me! Jon Pardi on Jimmy Kimmel Live (Videos) Which song recently reached an impressive milestone on YouTube?