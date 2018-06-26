Scotty McCreery – This Is It (Lyric Video) By Bonnie Miller | Jun 26, 2018 @ 12:00 PM Scotty McCreery is one of my favorites. He recently released a lyric video for his song “This Is It”. lyric videonew musicscotty mccreerythis is itwatch SHARE RELATED CONTENT Derek Hough’s “From This Moment On” vs. Nicole Scherzinger’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” (Video) Meet My Chicken Monday Listen To Win Billy Currington Tickets… The Great British Baking Show-Season 5 (Video) Tim McGraw Pepper Pyramid Challenge (Video) Kane Brown – Lose It