Seed Swap and Red Truck Bakery

So my BFF and I made it to the Seed Swap in historic Warrenton this past Saturday. It was hosted by Outlaw Garden. I just love her blog. The above picture is the seeds I brought to swap.

There was a nice flow of people in and out. There was a better turn out this year than the first year we went 2 years ago.

So many seed packets.

You could take little seedling plants as well.

After the seed swap we went across the street to the Red Truck Bakery. We had lunch and dessert. While we were eating at the big farm table a woman named Mara Seaforest sat down to eat her lunch. My BFF and I clicked with her instantly. Mara told us she about her write up in the Fauquier Times on the seed swap. You can read it here.

I had a Chicken salad sandwich.

I couldn’t pass up a red truck cookie. 🙂 There were so many yummy treats and A LOT of pies. We stayed away from the pie.

It was a great day! We made a new friend, got a bunch of seeds to plant and had a wonderful lunch.