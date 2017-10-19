Have you seen the FXBG LOVE sign?
By Bonnie Miller
|
Oct 19, 2017 @ 8:39 AM

Did you miss my LOVE sign post back in August?  Virginia is for lovers.  I think this marketing ploy is genius.

I went to the Fredericksburg Farmers market a few weekends ago and checked out the sign close-up.  There was a family that had just finished taking pictures at the sign and I heard the mother say “Here’s our Christmas card”.  What a fantastic idea!

My favorite part of the sign…

Of course there would be a Rooster on there.  haha  🙂

Here’s a map of all the love signs throughout the state.

I want to see your pictures of the LOVE sign.

