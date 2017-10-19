Have you seen the FXBG LOVE sign?

Did you miss my LOVE sign post back in August? Virginia is for lovers. I think this marketing ploy is genius.

I went to the Fredericksburg Farmers market a few weekends ago and checked out the sign close-up. There was a family that had just finished taking pictures at the sign and I heard the mother say “Here’s our Christmas card”. What a fantastic idea!

My favorite part of the sign…

Of course there would be a Rooster on there. haha 🙂

Here’s a map of all the love signs throughout the state.

I want to see your pictures of the LOVE sign.