Have you seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 yet?

I saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 over the weekend. I don’t go to the movies much and this month I’ve seen 2 so far. haha

My husband and I went to Richmond and met our friends at CineBistro to see the movie.

Don’t worry, I won’t give any spoilers. I will say Baby Groot is my favorite. And Chris Pratt isn’t so bad. 😉

If you liked the first Guardians movie then you will love this one too. It was funny! There will definitely be a third movie.

Oh…and be sure to stay all the way through the credits. There’s 5 additional scenes starting at credits, middle of credits and after credits. You won’t want to miss them.