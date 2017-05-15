Have you seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 yet?
By Bonnie Miller
|
May 15, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

I saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 over the weekend.  I don’t go to the movies much and this month I’ve seen 2 so far.  haha

My husband and I went to Richmond and met our friends at CineBistro to see the movie.

Don’t worry, I won’t give any spoilers.  I will say Baby Groot is my favorite.  And Chris Pratt isn’t so bad. 😉

If you liked the first Guardians movie then you will love this one too.  It was funny!  There will definitely be a third movie.

Oh…and be sure to stay all the way through the credits.  There’s 5 additional scenes starting at credits, middle of credits and after credits.  You won’t want to miss them.

 

