I don’t drink coffee but when I want something hot to drink there are two drinks that I love.

Hot Chocolate or Starbucks Caramel Apple Spice with extra caramel. Come to think of it…I have yet to get a Caramel Apple Spice from Starbucks this year. I’m gonna need to do that. Such a good treat.

I stumbled upon this recipe for a Slow-Cooker hot cocoa. This would be perfect for a crowd during a snow day after you’ve come inside from building snowmen and playing in the snow.