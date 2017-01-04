Now if one of your New Year resolutions is to lose weight then you should probably just stop reading. Or you can maybe lick the screen? 🙂

A few weeks ago, my BFF and I took my little sister out for her birthday. For a birthday treat we stopped at a place called Smallcakes. I’d never even heard of this place but apparently it’s really popular. They’ve been on 3 seasons of Cupcake Wars, The View, USA Today, MTV and others. I will tell you this cupcakery is awesome! The cupcakes are perfect and the homemade ice cream is delicious. Next time, you’re in Richmond (RVA) then you have to stop in here. You will not be disappointed.

We each got a smash cake. You pick a cupcake which they cut it in half for you and then you pick homemade ice cream to go in the middle of the cupcake. Here’s my niece picking out ice cream.

This is my smash cake. I got the “CHOCO-HOLIC”- chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream topped with valrhona chocolate sprinkles. For the ice cream in the middle I chose chocolate and vanilla. You get 2 scoops of your choice. OMG it’s sooooo good.

This was my dinner that night. I ate the entire thing. My sister had to take hers home because she couldn’t finish it.

A smash cake is way too much for a little girl so we just got my niece a little bowl of ice cream.