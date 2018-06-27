So Proud! By Jessica Cash | Jun 27, 2018 @ 6:34 AM Welcome to “What We’re Gabbing About.” My proudest moment as a Girl Scout and on my way to earning many badges. What is that honor or accolade that you are most proud of? SHARE RELATED CONTENT Race car driver Logan Clark is my guest on “In The Community.” Congrats to the 4 leaf clover champ Katie Borka of Spotsylvania. Bonnie wins at the Caroline County Fair! And challenges Jessica to a pie contest. Who wants to go to Jason Aldean? Good Luck at 7:20 am. TGIF! It’s our Finally Friday Show! Great motivational speakers!