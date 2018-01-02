Soap Bubbles…

It was 2°F (-17°C) here this morning and I shot some frozen bubbles. This is a real time video of one of them completely freezing in under 60 seconds. I’ll share the still shots soon, but thought everyone might like to see this as well Video info: ISO:320 f/8 50mm+16mm macro ext. 1/50 fps New bubble recipe: 230ml water (1 cup) 30ml dish soap (2 Tbls) 30ml corn syrup (2 Tbls) 2 Tbls. Regular sugar The sugar is for seed crystals. BTW: As your mix gets colder, the bubbles freeze faster. #sonya6000 #rokkor #macro #frozenbubble #video #bts #macro_brilliance #macrophotography #bubbles #macro_kings #dof #dof_brilliance #macro_drama #ohiowinter #ohiogram #igerscolumbus #columbusvisuals #frozenbubbles

