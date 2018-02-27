Spoiled Chickens…

You all know my chickens are spoiled. After all, they are my feathered babies.

I came across a chicken activity set on one of my chicken Facebook groups. It’s sold at Tractor Supply. I told my husband I wanted to get it. He laughed it off and thought it was silly. Good thing I haven’t been in there. It’s chick days going on right now and I would not be able to leave all those cute little baby chicks in the bins. You can hear them peeping as soon as you walk in the doors.

Anyways…a few days later I come home from work and my husband had went and bought it the activity set. He even put it together. He surprised us all. I love it!!!

Now I just have to get the girls to play with it. They are so scared of new things. I’ve been putting treats on the top so they can find them and get comfortable with it.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve bought for your feathered babies or fur babies?