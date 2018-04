Don’t miss the Spring Arts & Craft Faire this weekend at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

Hours: Saturday (4/7) from 10am-6pm and Sunday (4/8) from 11am-4pm.

There will be over 150 items including lots of handmade items so you’re sure to find something. And with Mother’s Day coming up you might be able to find a unique gift for your mom.

I’ll be stopping by on Saturday so if you see me make sure to say hi.

Sign-up here to get a coupon to save on your entry fee.