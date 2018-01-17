Over the weekend, I was in Memphis at the St. Jude Country Cares Seminar for Radio. I’m somewhere in the above picture. 🙂

While I was there, I toured the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and was just in awe. This hospital bends over backwards for children and their families. I heard so many stories. Some with happy endings and some that didn’t end well at all.

There was plenty of laughs, tears and I met several wonderful people. I won’t forget this experience.

On the last night I was there, we had a big dinner where Brad Paisley and Randy Owen surprised us and performed. It was great!

Thank you to everyone who donates and becomes a partner in hope for St. Jude. The WFLS St. Jude Radiothon is coming up March 1st and 2nd. We’ve been doing the St. Jude Radiothon for over 10 years now. Please tune in and make your donations to help save children’s lives.