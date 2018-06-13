Steve and Jessica hanging with the stars.
By Jessica Cash
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 7:05 AM

The Montgomery Gentry Show was rained out at CVAH, but we still got to meet Eddie Montgomery.  He is such a great guy.

 

 

