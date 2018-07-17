Steve and Jessica’s Football Flyaway Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

FANTASY FOOTBALL FLYAWAY CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): Participating stations listed below and Aptivada (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Fantasy Football Flyaway contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around: Monday, July, 16, 2018 on or about 12:00 am PT and ends at approx. 11:59 pm PT on Sunday, July 29, 2018 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 11:59 pm PT. Eligibility Restrictions : The Fantasy Football Flyaway Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, Aptivada (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Winner must sign all required waivers and participant releases.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

The Fantasy Football Flyaway Contest will run on select Alpha Media stations. Please see below for the specific contest station list.