Steve and Jessica’s “Out Of Left Field.” By Jessica Cash | Mar 28, 2018 @ 9:42 AM Our “Out Of Left Field” this morning is about the one item that goes missing for a period of time, but always comes back. For Steve it’s his sunglasses and for me it’s a necklace I got from my mom. RELATED CONTENT I met my spouse in the most unusual place, it was BLANK!! It’s Peep season! Happy Sweet 16! What do your brackets look like? THIS IS HOW I’M ENJOYING THE SNOW DAY COOL PIC FROM MY BACKYARD Come see me today at the Home & Flower Show!