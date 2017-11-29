Steve and Jessica’s 5:50 Random: eat an apple. By Jessica Cash | Nov 29, 2017 @ 9:17 AM Basket of apples on wooden table Steve and Jessica’s 5:50 Random: Eating an apple every morning gives you more energy than drinking a cup of coffee. What’s your random of the day? Related Content The lastest fashion statement costs $425. Win tickets with Jessica Cash today at 4pm! Diamonds and pizza! Don’t miss Steve and Jessica’s ticket ... Our “Can Of Worms” this morning. The ... The Dillard Alarm Company loves PaPa John’s ...