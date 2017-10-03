Steve and Jessica’s “Could You Do It.” It’s the new Hydra ride!
By Jessica Cash
|
Oct 3, 2017 @ 6:57 AM

The brand new Hydra Ride is introduced this year at the State Fair Of Virginia.  “Could You Do It?”

I say yes I could since you are sitting down.  Steve is a no go, would make him dizzy.  www.statefairva.org

