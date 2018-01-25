Steve loves his phone!

Good Morning from Steve and Jessica. Our “Bragging Rights” question this morning is all about your phone. One in three of us can’t get through a meal without looking at their phone. WHY? What is it for you that keeps your phone so close. Kathy’s reason is because her son is oversea’s and she doesn’t know when he can call her. John says he needs it for phone numbers. Stewart doesn’t wear a watch and uses his phone for the clock the most often. And Teresa says it’s out of habit. What’s you reason.