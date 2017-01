As you know, I love gardening. Last year, was my first time growing succulents. Some didn’t make it but some flourished. I have some little baby succulents I pruned off some of my bigger plants. I’ve brought the baby succulents in my house so they’d be safe over the winter.

I’ve already started thinking about my spring garden. Have you? I think I’m going to try to grow peanuts this year.

I need to get some seedlings started. Maybe I will do that this weekend?