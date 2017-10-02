Such Tragedy…
By Bonnie Miller
|
Oct 2, 2017 @ 8:48 AM

Our hearts and prayers go out to all of those in the Las Vegas Tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Jason Aldean was on stage performing when a gunman shot down several people.  There’s at least 50 people who were killed and over 200 people who are injured.

According to CNN…The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was firing from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, and was eventually killed by police.

Jason Aldean posted a statement on Instagram saying that he and his crew were safe.
He wrote:  “My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken#stopthehate,”

Pray for Las Vegas

 

 

