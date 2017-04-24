Support local FARMERS

Over the weekend, I went to my favorite Farm Stand in South Stafford to get some local produce. I love this stand. The workers are always really nice and the selection of produce is terrific.

I went to the Fredericksburg Farmers Market last weekend for a few things. I just love this time of year going to the Farmers Market.

This weekend I was excited because some farmers already have Strawberries. How delicious do these look?

I’m also looking forward going to Millers Farms once the Strawberry Fields are ready for pickin’.

What is your favorite Farmers Market?