Survivor – Million Dollar Night (Preview)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Dec 20, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

The Finale ofSurvivor 35: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers  is on tonight at 8pm.  Who’s going to outwit, outplay and outlast to take home the Million dollars?

I’m rooting for Ben.  I feel he’s the best deserving out of who’s left.

