This past weekend, my little sister and I went to the Rising Sun Tavern for a Sweet History- A Valentines Tasting.

We learned the tantalizing stories of how each candy came to be true American sweethearts. We sampled some of the earliest aphrodisiacs (4,000 years old) and Cinnamon Hearts (1940s) with such favorites as truffles (turn-of-century), Conversation Hearts (1860s), heart-shaped chocolates, and the ever-delicious marshmallow sweets (2000 BCE/mid-1800s) and even more. We heard fun stories, all about traditions of love and courtship, ancient desire, Speakeasy pleasures, and even Civil Warmedicines!

Everyone got a goodie bag at with out samples of candy that we ate during each story.

The event was hosted by Susan Benjamin, a candy historian and author of numerous books, including “Sweet as Sin: The Unwrapped Story of How Candy Became America’s Favorite Pleasure” (Prometheus, 2016) which made the Smithsonian’s “Best of Books about Food 2016.” She is also founder of True Treats Candy, the nation’s only research-based historic candy company.

Susan had copies of her book, ‘Sweet as Sin‘. She also had candies for sale.

One of the our favorite pieces we sampled was the American Heritage Historic Chocolate. I want to get some of the chocolate drink to try. Sounds interesting. 🙂

Another favorite was Turkish Delight. We had never had it before and it was really good. My sister bought a little bag of it.

