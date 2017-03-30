Swimming cat…

My cat, Tyrion loves water. If he’s not in the kitchen sink then he’s trying to get in the bathtub. Tyrion is a Turkish Van and this breed of cats love water. They are known as swimming cats. For their mental wellness they need to be able to have access to water so they can swim. I’m not making this up. A vet told us this. haha

My husband set up the tub with some water and let Tyrion have at it. We weren’t sure if he’d like that much water in the tub. We didn’t fill it too much. Just enough to get his paws wet. He loved it! He didn’t try to swim but it’s only a matter of time. Of course, anytime he’s near water he will be under supervision.