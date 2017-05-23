Tasty Tuesday- Crazy Chocolate Shakes (Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
May 23, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

The Pioneer Woman – Ree Drummond makes some crazy chocolate shakes.  I figured I’d put it here as your Tasty Tuesday video for today.  🙂

What’s your favorite kind shake and would you put all that candy in it?

